CNN slights Mount Rushmore as 'monument of two slaveowners' after extolling its 'majesty' in 2016

"On land wrestled away from Native Americans"

By Nick Givas | Fox News
A CNN reporter on Friday described Mount Rushmore "a monument of two slaveowners" situated on stolen land ahead of President Trump's visit to the national monument.

Grabien founder and editor Tom Elliot tweeted a clip of the report by correspondent Leyla Santiago in which she discussed Trump's planned remarks.

"President Trump will be at Mount Rushmore, where he’ll be standing in front of a monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans," she said. "I'm told that, uh, he'll be focusing on the effort to 'tear down our country's history.'"

TRUMP TO ACCUSE 'LEFT-WING MOB' OF 'TOTALITARIAN BEHAVIOR' IN MOUNT RUSHMORE REMARKS

In 2016, however, a CNN reporter described Mount Rushmore as a "monument to four great American presidents" while narrating a story about a visit to the monument by then-presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.,

"This is our country at it's very best," Sanders said at the time. "What an incredible achievement."

The unidentified reporter's voice can be heard talking about the "majesty of the moment."

"Just the accomplishment and the beauty, it really does make one very proud to be an American," Sanders added.

The 2016 clip was tweeted out Friday by The Intercept journalist Glenn Greenwald.

Depictions of four American presidents -- George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln -- are carved into the side of the mountain in the Black Hills. Washington and Jefferson owned slaves during their lifetime.

Fox News reached out to CNN about the discrepancy but did not receive a reply to the request for comment.

Nick Givas is a reporter with Fox News. You can find him on Twitter at @NGivasDC.