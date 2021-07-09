CNN medical analyst says it's time for private companies to start mandating vaccine

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst, said on the network Thursday he believes private companies should start requiring workers to take the coronavirus vaccine.

"I do think it’s time to start mandating vaccines," Reiner told host Erin Burnett after she asked him if government officials should stop begging Americans to get vaccinated.

He continued, "And I think that private industry and private organizations will do that."

Reiner noted that George Washington University, where he teaches, won’t allow students or staff on campus this fall without being fully vaccinated.

BIDEN FALLS SHORT OF JULY 4 COVID VACCINATION GOAL

"Seventy-five million adults have chosen to not get vaccinated and that choice has consequences," he added. "Now, we can’t force you to take a jab in the arm but there are many jobs perhaps that can prevent you from working if you decide not to get vaccinated."

He said he thought "industry" would "take the lead" on the issue.

Last weekend, the country fell just short of President Biden’s July 4 goal of having 70% of U.S. adults at least partially vaccinated.

By Saturday, 67% of Americans over 18 had received at least one dose.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CNN didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.