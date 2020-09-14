CNN's Jake Tapper blasted for 'gaslighting' over tweet accusing Trump of approving Chinese concentration camps

CNN anchor Jake Tapper was accused of "gaslighting" his Twitter followers over a post suggesting that President Trump has been complicit in the human rights abuses that are being committed by the Chinese government against Uyghur Muslims.

On Sunday's installment of "State of the Union," Tapper condemned Disney for filming its live-action remake of "Mulan" in Xinjiang, where Uyghur Muslims are being held in concentration camps, and thanking eight Chinese government entities in the film's end credits. He also called out the NBA over reported human rights abuse allegations from the league's training academies in China.

He also blasted President Trump over remarks he allegedly told Chinese President Xi Jinping approving the existence of such Muslim concentration camps, according to claims made in former national security advisor John Bolton's book.

Future generations will be ashamed to read how companies that consider themselves progressive such as the @NBA and @Disney joined with conservatives including @realDonaldTrump to sanction concentration camps and human rights abuses by the Chinese government against Muslims.

However, critics fact-checked Tapper, claiming the Trump administration has done far more to condemn China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims than the newsman suggested to his 2.6 million Twitter followers.

"Jake is using word 'sanction' here to mean 'give permission to' - apparently referencing Bolton book allegations - but the tweet omits that Trump (with support of conservatives & Congress) sanctioned (other definition) numerous CCP officials & entities for oppression of Uyghurs," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy said.

"President Trump signed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act into law back in June and put sanctions on several members of the CCP for their human rights abuses against Uighurs, as well as several Chinese corporations complicit in Uyghur detainment back in July," Daily Caller's Greg Price similarly said.

"Well Trump just issued a set of sanctions blocking goods from Xinjiang. So technically Disney is less proactive on human rights than Trump is," journalist Zaid Jilani wrote.

"This is gaslighting I never expected from you. This is so beneath you," podcast host Lyndsey Fifield told the CNN anchor.

Tapper has been under fire in recent weeks over his attempt to convince GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell to not run against Democratic incumbent Rep. Conor Lamb.

Multiple sources alleged that the CNN anchor has been pestering Parnell to issue a joint statement with him in an attempt to downplay his involvement in the Pennsylvania race.