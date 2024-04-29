CNN host wonders if Gov. Noem wrote puppy killing story to 'appeal' to Trump: 'Famously hates dogs'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A CNN anchor suggested Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., was trying to win points with former President Trump after she admitted in an upcoming memoir that she put down her 14-month-old dog because she was "untrainable."

The story made headlines after The Guardian reported on the excerpt from Noem's upcoming memoir, "No Going Back," on Friday. A Monday morning CNN panel debated why Noem would willingly share the story, which has horrified people on both sides of the political aisle.

"Is she trying to like — I mean so Donald Trump, you know, famously hates dogs," "CNN This Morning" anchor Kasie Hunt said. "He will talk, he’ll use the phrase like, so-and-so should be ‘shot like a dog.’"

"Is she trying to appeal directly to him with this aggressive language?" she asked.

Trump's history of referring to his political opponents as "dogs," has been noted by media outlets over the years. In 2018, The Washington Post's Philip Rucker compiled a list of anecdotes to argue that, "In President Trump’s singular lexicon, there is no more vicious put-down than likening an adversary to a dog."

Trump also told Fox News in February that Noem was one of half a dozen candidates on his shortlist for vice president.

However, Republican strategist Matt Gorman was skeptical about Hunt's theory, arguing that the book was written months ago and went past multiple editors.

"This isn‘t something that was just off the cuff," he remarked.

CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams also confessed he found the story "hard to explain," but wondered if Noem was trying to signal her "toughness" to Trump.

"Again, is it trying to look tough for a former president who values toughness, and she’s a female candidate? Look, I’m just trying here," he said.

Kate Bedingfield, President Biden's former White House communications director, argued that regardless of motive, the story had made Noem "radioactive" to people "across the political spectrum."

"Look, Trump hates dogs, fine, but more than that, Trump also hates losing, right? And so now, she‘s like made herself essentially radioactive by telling this story in this way," Bedingfield said on CNN.

Fox News Digital reached out to Trump for comment.

According to The Guardian's report, Noem wrote that she took her 14-month-old female dog "Cricket" to a "gravel pit" near her farm and shot it dead because it was "less than worthless" and "untrainable."

The governor also noted that Cricket attacked on another family's chickens, killing one.

After the initial story came out, Noem defended the decision to put down the dog, saying in part, "We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm."

On Sunday, Noem continued respond to critics following negative headlines and social media backlash over the story.

"I can understand why some people are upset about a 20 year old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch, in my upcoming book — No Going Back. The book is filled with many honest stories of my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions, and lessons learned," the Republican wrote on X.

"The fact is, South Dakota law states that dogs who attack and kill livestock can be put down. Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them, I decided what I did," she continued.

"No Going Back," is set to be released on May 7.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays and Emma Colton contributed to this report.