CNN must fire CEO Chris Licht to take 'accountability' for Trump town hall, women's advocacy group demands

UltraViolet, a women’s advocacy organization, attacked CNN for "enabling" former President Trump by hosting a town hall on the network, calling for the firing of CEO Chris Licht.

CNN hosted a town hall with the former Republican president, marking his first appearance on the network since the 2016 presidential election. Leading up to the night, several prominent Democrats and progressives criticized CNN as "disgusting" and "insanity" for hosting Trump.

Following the town hall's airing, UltraViolet blasted the network even further, demanding that it fire Licht as a way to show "accountability" for the broadcast.

"CNN’s town hall was a disaster. CNN knew Donald Trump would lie about the 2020 election and make reckless and untrue claims about everything from January 6th to abortion. He even mocked E. Jean Carroll the day after a federal court convicted him of defamation and sexual assault against her. CNN not only allowed Trump to do so — they enabled him," the statement read. "The network must take accountability by firing CEO Chris Licht, who knowingly broadcasted lies and conspiracies on national television."

LIBERALS RAGE OVER CNN’S ‘DISGUSTING’ TRUMP TOWN HALL: ‘THIS INSANITY SHOULD BE PULLED OFF THE F---ING AIR’

It continued, "Licht stacked the deck in Trump’s favor in a desperate attempt to seize ratings. That is unacceptable. Regardless of his relationship with Trump, it’s clear Chris Licht is not up to leading a credible national news network."

UltraViolet also attacked the execution of the town hall, claiming that CNN ignored ways to "fact-check" Trump live.

"CNN had every opportunity to implement a one-minute delay and fact-check Donald Trump’s lies in real-time, but they refused. The network flagrantly compromised its journalistic integrity for ratings and viewership. Shame on them," the group argued.

"Unless something significantly changes, Donald Trump will be the 2024 Republican presidential candidate. We need to figure out how the free press can safeguard our democracy with an unrepentant demagogue on the ballot. As evidenced by last night’s embarrassing display, CNN appears unphased," the statement ended. "If the network has any ethics left, they’ll fire Chris Licht immediately."

The organization also took to Twitter to complain about CNN, adding the claim that Licht could in fact be in service of Trump.

"Chris Licht may be in cahoots with Trump, or simply not up to the task of leading a credible national news network," one tweet read.

CNN FACING ‘FURY’ FROM STAFFERS OVER TRUMP TOWN HALL: ‘IT FELT LIKE 2016 ALL OVER AGAIN’

Although several CNN employees also attacked the decision to give Trump airtime ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Licht stood by the town hall in a call to staffers Thursday morning.

"You do not have to like the former president's answers, but you can't say that we didn't get them," Licht said. "While we all may have been uncomfortable hearing people clapping, that was also an important part of the story… America was served very well by what we did last night."

In a response to the town hall, UltraViolet also commissioned two mobile billboards in New Hampshire and Georgia to call out CNN and any other network that would host Trump.

"When media outlets like CNN give Trump a platform, they do a disservice to all their viewers. Contrary to the network's excuses, hosting a town hall with Trump isn't about hearing 'both sides.' It's a brazen ploy to seize ratings," UltraViolet Executive Director Shaunna Thomas said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added, "In our view, CNN's town hall provides Trump, who was just found guilty of sexual assault by a jury in federal court, more opportunities to spread lies and disinformation with impunity. Giving convicted or alleged perpetrators of sexual abuse a platform plays a significant role in perpetuating intense stigma and shame surrounding these issues. Survivors of sexual violence deserve better than this."