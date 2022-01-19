CNN's Don Lemon rails against unvaccinated 'idiots': 'We have to start doing things for the greater good'

CNN host Don Lemon railed against people not vaccinated against the coronavirus Tuesday, referring to them as "idiots" and imploring Americans as a whole to "start doing things for the greater good of society."

During an appearance on "New Day," Lemon placed blame on the unvaccinated for the continued mutation and spread of the coronavirus and mocked people for "doing their own research" about the virus and vaccines.

Hosts John Berman and Kasie Hunt began the topic by playing a viral video of Mexican news anchor Leonardo Schwebel losing it on unvaccinated people and those choosing not to wear masks. In the video, Schwebel can be seen screaming erratically into the camera and cursing.

"I've gotten criticized for saying that we need to stop listening to the people, and they should not be part of polite society," Lemon said before declaring that Schwebel was right.

"Listen, the unvaccinated people in the U.S. are key to the reason that coronavirus – the variants – are emerging … and the reason why it's replicating and mutating. It's because of unvaccinated people who are doing their own research online," he added.

Lemon argued that no one could do research as well as experts who had dedicated their lives to studying medicine and science, and argued that everyday things people take for granted, such as flying on an airplane, were all based on science.

He stated that people were here and alive today because their parents decided to follow the science and have them vaccinated against diseases like the measles.

"We have to start doing things for the greater good of society and not for idiots who think that they can do their own research, or that they are above the law, and they can break the rules," Lemon said, before referencing unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia after losing a court challenge to stop the cancellation of his visa.

"Australia said no, no, no, no, no, we're going to look at the greater good of everyone in our society, and you're not part of that. We don't care that you're the number one tennis player in the world. And good on them, because they are keeping their population and their citizens – people who want to be good citizens – they're keeping them healthy and safe and alive," Lemon added.