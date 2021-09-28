Left-wing CNN host Don Lemon claims to be independent but praises Democrats as only party 'working on reality'

Left-wing CNN host Don Lemon touted being an independent Monday while continuing his nightly staunch defense of Democrats and bashing of Republicans.

"Everything that you’ve said is why I don’t belong to a political party … I just don’t believe in voting because someone is a Republican or someone is a Democrat. I vote on what they have done, what they will do, what their records are, and what they stand for," Lemon said after fellow host Chris Cuomo claimed Americans don't care about the differences between progressives and centrist Democrats in Congress and wanted them to get something done.

"Having said that, there is one political party in this country that is working on reality, and that is the Democratic Party," Lemon added, in an apparent contradiction to his claim that he didn't pay attention to individuals' political parties.

Lemon, a frequent defender of the Biden administration, admitted that he thought Democrats weren't "governing well at the moment," and that they weren't seeing the urgency of issues like voting rights and "the Big Lie," referencing claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump.

"They are still operating on thinking that, ‘Oh, everything is normal. You know, we’ve got to play politics as usual.’ It's not politics as usual. What is happening on the right is not politics as usual. And what's happening on the right is not right, it’s wrong," Lemon said, bashing Republicans and, more specifically, Trump supporters. "They should pay the consequences for what they’re doing to our democracy, the damage they’re doing to our democracy, and the damage they’re doing to this republic."

"I hope the Republican Party can come back to some sort of semblance of a party that cares about actual democracy in people, but I don’t see that happening soon," he added.

Divisions have been exposed among moderate and more liberal Democrats over legislation currently making its way through Congress, including the $3.5-trillion infrastructure bill proposed by the Biden administration.

"Republicans don’t want to work with you, Democrats. Republicans don’t want to work with you, Joe Biden. They don’t want to do it. So [Democrats] have to figure out what they’re going to do in order to keep this country on track," Lemon said.

"It is now up to the Democrats, and to the independents and to the Republicans who aren’t the Trumpers, who won’t apologize, and be apologists, for everything Donald Trump says or does or lies about. It is up to those people to save this country, and if they don’t do it, then God help us," Lemon added.