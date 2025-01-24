CNN data guru stunned by Trump's approval shift from eight years ago: 'Very much turned around'

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten broke down the data showing how President Donald Trump has made a historic comeback in his favorability ratings since entering the White House this week.

"The American people really like what they’re seeing, at least compared to where Donald Trump started eight years ago," Enten told anchor Kate Bolduan on Friday's edition of CNN News Central.

Enten shared a Reuters/Ipsos poll taken this week which found more Americans approve of Trump's presidency now than they did when he entered office in 2017.

Trump started his first term with a net negative approval rating at -3 points, Enten said, but Trump now stands at a +6 net approval rating, up nine points from January 2017.

CNN DATA GURU MARVELS AT TRUMP MAKING BIGGEST ELECTORAL GAINS IN OVER 30 YEARS: TRUMP ‘BREAKS HISTORY’

"To borrow a Donald Trump phrase, this is big league," he remarked.

Trump is not just doing better with Americans than he was in January 2017, Enten said; his approval ratings are higher now than they were throughout his first term.

Previously, Trump's highest ever net approval rating was +3 points in March 2017, according to Enten.

"He’s in a better position than he was at any point during his entire first term," the reporter remarked. "Things have very much turned around."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"This is a very different Donald Trump. He’s leading a very different administration the way he’s attacking things, and the American public is very much more in line with him than they were at any point during his entire first term," he continued.

Enten said he could not find any other president whose net approval rating was higher in the first month of their second term than it was throughout their entire first term in office.

"[T]rump's made history as the first president to be more popular at the start of his second term than at ANY point in his first term," the reporter posted on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Fox News poll released January 15 found that Trump's favorable rating had jumped to 50%, up 2 points from October, and the highest on record for a Fox News poll. An equal share has an unfavorable view.