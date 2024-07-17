CNN correspondent says Trump has a real path to 330 electoral votes: ‘Numbers are getting worse’ for Biden

Former President Trump could reach 330 electoral votes in 2024 and handily defeat President Biden, according to CNN’s John King.

King, the media network's chief national correspondent, cited new polls that found Biden’s approval rating and ballot number to be below 40 in most battleground states. He noted that it would be "very hard" for the president to turn around his numbers 16 weeks out from the election.

"Democrats are now worried, they think, I’m not saying this is going to happen, but what they’re saying is the president’s going to have to spend more time and more effort on places like Virginia because it is competitive," he said.

A new Virginia Commonwealth University-Wilder School poll shows Biden dropping from the 42% support he enjoyed in the last VCU-Wilder poll, released in January, to 36%.

TRUMP ARRIVES AT REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION NIGHT 2 WITH FOCUS ON 'MAKE AMERICA SAFE ONCE AGAIN'

The poll shows Trump leading Biden in Virginia by three percentage points as Republicans look to flip the state after Biden trounced Trump by 10 points in the Old Dominion State in 2020.

King also said Democrats are "worried" because Trump is now leading or competitive in states like Pennsylvania, Nebraska, Arizona and Wisconsin.

"There are Democrats making the case that Donald Trump is on a viable path as of today to get to 330 electoral votes or even higher," he added.

King noted that Biden’s standing, approval number, ballot number, people’s views about his age, and people who view the state of the economy are "very bad" for him at the moment.

"Even if you go back to where we started, Donald Trump is in command and the numbers are getting worse for the president, Wolf, and Donald Trump has an opportunity with this convention to build it even more," he said to host Wolf Blitzer.

A new poll released on Wednesday found that 65% of Democrats say Biden should drop out following his disastrous debate performance.

The AP-NORC survey – which was conducted July 11-15, mostly completed before the attempted assassination of Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend – found that 7 in 10 adults, including 65% of Democrats, say Biden should withdraw and allow his party to select a different nominee.