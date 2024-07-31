CNN commentator blasts Kamala Harris for working to ‘erase all evidence’ she was border czar

CNN political commentator Scott Jennings criticized Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday for trying to "erase all evidence" that she was a "border czar" and flip-flopping on key issues.

During an appearance on "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip," former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested Democrats may be able to flip the immigration issue against Republicans.

She said it was "actually true" when Harris claimed Democrats wanted more Customs and Border Patrol Officers and were set to fight the fentanyl epidemic before Republicans vetoed the "most conservative border bill in decades."

Jennings, responding to Griffin, said there is no way Democrats could believe they will fight to "even a draw" on the issue of immigration against former President Trump.

HARRIS CLAIMS BIDEN FIT TO CONTINUE IN OFFICE, DESPITE MORE THAN 80 DOCUMENTED ENCOUNTERS IN PAST YEAR

"I hope they run all their ads on immigration because it will remind the American people every time they turn on their television sets what a complete and utter failure this has all been," he said.

"I mean, if they were so proud of their record, why is [Harris] working so hard to erase all evidence from the internet that she was the border czar?" he added.

Jennings later asked former Ohio state senator Nina Turner if she was "disappointed" that Harris is now trying to "repudiate and run away" from all the key issues she ran on in 2019.

"Somewhat," Turner replied. "She has an opportunity in the first chair. She has an opportunity. Scott, I’m looking at this as an opportunity; yes, to hear that she may walk away from supporting Medicare for all—that does not float my boat. However, she’s going to have an opportunity as the first chair to really decide."

HARRIS CLAIMS BIDEN FIT TO CONTINUE IN OFFICE, DESPITE MORE THAN 80 DOCUMENTED ENCOUNTERS IN PAST YEAR

Harris, in the week since she launched a new bid for the presidency following President Biden’s departure from the race, is now backing away from several far-left stances she once promoted.

On fracking, which is particularly important to the economy in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state during the 2024 race, the Harris campaign reversed course on Friday. An official with Harris’ re-election campaign told The Hill that she will not seek to ban fracking if she is elected president.

Harris campaign officials, meanwhile, told the Times this week that she now supports the Biden administration’s budget requests for increased funding for border enforcement, is no longer in opposition to a single-payer health insurance program and supports Biden’s call to ban assault weapons – but is now against any requirement for private gun owners to sell those weapons to the federal government.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.