CNN cancels scheduled Matt Gaetz appearances hours after ‘shaming’ Republicans for not appearing on network

-

Rep. Matt Gaetz said that CNN canceled two scheduled appearances by him on Monday, only a few hours after the liberal network listed GOP lawmakers who declined interview requests.

CNN aired an on-screen graphic naming 49 Republicans whom the network said declined interview requests. Gaetz, a Florida Republican, was not listed among them and took to Twitter to declare he was ready to chat.

THIS IS CNN? PRIMETIME SHOWS FILLED WITH LIBERAL OPINION, NOT STRAIGHT NEWS AS NETWORK CLAIMS

“I was scheduled for @ErinBurnett today. She cancelled. Then I agreed to go on @AC360. They cancelled later in the day. I’m ready for the discussion whenever @cnn is,” Gaetz tweeted Monday evening.

A spokesperson for Gaetz declined comment beyond the tweet. CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gaetz has not been rescheduled to appear on the network despite CNN calling for Republicans to discuss the tragic mass shootings that occurred last weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We reached out to 50 Republican lawmakers to speak about this issue today. Forty-nine of them said no. Ted Yoho, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, he said yes,” CNN’s Jim Sciutto said on Monday afternoon when introducing an interview with Yoho.

Cable news watchdog Mediaite wrote that CNN led the interview “by naming and shaming” GOP lawmakers who declined to appear. CNN’s Jake Tapper also tweeted about Republicans who declined his interview request.