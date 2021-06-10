CNN anchor accused of patronizing GOP congressman as he bemoans Congressional Black Caucus snub

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar was accused of patronizing Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., during a Thursday discussion of his reported snub from the Congressional Black Caucus.

Donalds defended his qualifications for the group. "I know what it is to actually have to grow up, coming out of the inner city, in today's America, because I've done it," he told Keilar.

"I think those perspectives are helpful, whether the CBC wants to take advantage of that is up to them. But I'm here to tell you and your viewers, and frankly the entire country, that I'm willing to be a part of that conversation. Because it's important as we navigate our country forward, that we have people who have all kinds of political perspectives, not just one."

Keiler suggested that Donalds's CBC application may have been thrown out, in part, because his support of a voting rights bill that she alleged would restrict minority voters may be "incongruent" with the CBC's mission, and because he's "defended" former President Donald Trump. She played several of Trump's controversial remarks over the past few years and asked the congressman for a response.

"As a Black man in America, I’m allowed to have my own thoughts on who I choose to support and who I choose not to support," Donalds responded, after criticizing Keilar for cutting him off mid-answer. Donalds said his opinion of Trump is "irrelevant" to the debate over his relationship with the CBC.

Donalds's communications director Harrison Fields told Fox News this week that his office and the congressman "have engaged with several CBC members expressing his interest in joining," but all they've received so far is the "cold shoulder."

"Bravo," Dave Rubin, host of "Rubin Report," tweeted of Donalds's performance.

Others knocked Keilar for how she conducted the interview.

"Whole lotta whitesplaining," the Daily Caller reacted.

"White woman on CNN lectures black man on black values," tweeted Legal Insurrection's Mike LaChance.

"The Congressional Black Caucus has a stated commitment to ensuring Black Americans have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream," Donalds said in a Thursday statement to Fox News.

"As a newly elected Black Member of Congress, my political party should not exempt me from a seat at the table dedicated to achieving this goal. As a young Black man who grew up in the inner city of Brooklyn in a single-parent household, my achieving of the American Dream would be a valued addition to the CBC and one that should transcend politics."

The CBC currently does not have any Republican members.