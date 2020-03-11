CNN accidently promotes Andrew Yang to ‘Democratic presidential nominee’

CNN accidentally gave its new employee an unwarranted promotion.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang recently joined liberal CNN as a political commentator, but CNN’s breaking news account tweeted that he was the “Democratic presidential nominee.”

Yang was obviously not the nominee and ended his bid for the White House last month after initial results in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary indicated a disappointing finish for the first-time candidate.

On Tuesday evening, CNN’s Yang became the latest former 2020 candidate to announce their endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden and the tech entrepreneur was promoted to “nominee” when the network shared the news on Twitter.

Scott Jones’ website FTVLive noticed the mistake and posted an image of the now-deleted tweet. He poked fun at the network that famously points out typos in President Trump’s tweets whenever possible.

“CNN media critic Brian Stelter says that if someone can not get the little things correct, how are we to trust them with the big stuff,” Jones joked.

Yang is the latest in a long line of prominent liberals to take paid gigs at CNN, such as Obama appointee-turned newsman Jim Sciutto.

Trump’s reelection campaign recently filed a libel lawsuit against CNN for publishing “false and defamatory” statements about seeking Russia’s help in the 2020 election. The president has long feuded with CNN and commonly refers to the network as “fake news.”

Meanwhile, Yang had previously supported Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016, calling him an "inspiration" and encouraged his own presidential bid but pivoted and said "the math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee." Yang’s change of heart coincides with chatter that mainstream media prefers Biden to the far-left Sanders.

"We need to bring the party together," Yang said. "We need to start working on defeating Donald Trump in the fall."