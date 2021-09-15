Clinton mourns 2016 loss in TIME profile of Ron Klain: 'Sometimes the most qualified person gets the job'

Hillary Clinton appeared to yet again reference her own 2016 defeat when she penned a writeup for White House chief of staff Ron Klain as one of TIME's 100 most influential people of 2021.

"Sometimes the most qualified person gets the job," she wrote to start the brief profile, a likely nod to her loss to former President Trump when she was the Democratic nominee in 2016.

Her supporters often pointed to her background as secretary of state and a U.S. senator from New York as proof she was the "most qualified" person to ever pursue the presidency, but Trump nevertheless defeated her.

Clinton has blamed a host of factors for her defeat over the years, including Russia, Facebook, fake news, former FBI Director James Comey, the unfairness of the Electoral College, the Democratic National Committee, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and sexism.

"This woman is clinically incapable of not making absolutely everything about her," the Washington Examiner's Tiana Lowe tweeted.

Clinton went on to praise Klain as perfectly suited for his position with Biden.

"It’s not just that he served as chief to two Vice Presidents, including Joe Biden, or that his success containing Ebola prepared him to tackle COVID-19, or that his deep ties and deft touch on Capitol Hill are helping advance an ambitious economic, equity and climate agenda," she wrote. "It’s that Ron has one of the coolest heads and quickest minds in politics. That’s why I was so grateful to have him by my side as a candidate for President, and why America is fortunate to have him in this critical job at this critical moment."

Many of the TIME 100 profiles were highly positive and written by friends or admirers, with Trump one of the notable exceptions. In a piece written by former TIME managing editor Nancy Gibbs, Trump was compared unfavorably to Richard Nixon, and called a "menace to the Constitution" who exhibited ruthlessness and bigotry.

In contrast, the left-wing magazine showcased glowing writeups for liberal members of the list such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and New York Times Magazine writer Nikole Hannah-Jones.