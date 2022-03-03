Clay Travis slams idea of sending Kamala back to Europe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outkick" founder Clay Travis criticized the president and vice president Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," saying they lack respect for the American people.

CLAY TRAVIS: When she was asked about a layman's perspective, Kamala Harris told us way more about herself than she did anybody else with her answer because she presumes that everyone in America is an imbecile. She wasn't asked to explain it as if he were a kindergartner. He wasn't asked. She wasn't asked to explain as if someone was totally clueless. A layperson is an average person in America. When Kamala Harris answered that, she told all of us that she thinks we're all imbeciles, that she thinks we're all idiots based on the way she addressed us. You know, I always think about this from a lawyer's perspective. Ultimately, you are judged by a jury if you are a lawyer speaking to that jury, and you have to show respect to the jury, to the wisdom of the American population. Has Kamala Harris done that?

…

One of the largest foreign policy potential disasters, if we're not already there in anybody's life, who is watching this right now? And so if you're not going to send serious people to solve serious problems, what in the world are you doing and why in the world should we respect you at all? And I think that's where the vast majority of the American public is. They're insulted by the lack of respect that Kamala Harris and by default, Joe Biden, are showing them in the way they're talking about the biggest issues facing the country today.