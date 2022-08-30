Expand / Collapse search
AMERICAS NEWSROOM
Published

Clay Travis says all COVID restrictions must end: 'Biggest policy failure since Vietnam'

Travis says Novak Djokovic, Aaron Rodgers, Kyrie Irving have been 'vindicated'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Clay Travis, founder of OutKick, argues the Biden administration's COVID policies are the 'biggest public policy failure' in America since the Vietnam War.

OutKick founder Clay Travis called for an end to all U.S. COVID restrictions, regardless of Americans' vaccination status. On "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, he asserted that famous unvaccinated athletes like Novak Djokovic will be vindicated in their decision to refuse the shot.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC, KYRIE IRVING, AARON RODGERS ARE MODERN-DAY HEIRS OF MUHAMMAD ALI: CLAY TRAVIS

CLAY TRAVIS: My argument is that COVID policy in the United States is the biggest public policy failure in America since the Vietnam War. And when you mentioned Novak Djokovic, when you mention Aaron Rodgers, who had a great interview with Joe Rogan over the past weekend, and Kyrie Irving. Three different athletes who all refused to get the COVID shot, and I believe are going to be proven correct. As young and healthy guys, they looked at the data, said 'there's no reason for us to get this shot,' stood up to the mandates of the United States government, were willing to take the slings and arrows of the larger cultural context when everyone, especially in the sports media, turned up on them. And I believe these guys are all going to be vindicated. They already have been based on the data. And it points to a larger cultural schism here. We need to end all COVID restrictions. There are kids right now going to school in Philadelphia, having to wear masks. This is madness. There's controversy in Washington, D.C. over whether unvaxxed kids can even attend school. … There should be zero COVID restrictions anywhere in the country, COVID shot or no COVID shot.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

