Clash between students, teachers over 'brown pride' sign caught on video

The term "brown pride" has become a point of contention between students and school officials at an Idaho high school who are at odds about whether it is a source of cultural pride or an indication of gang affiliation.

A viral video captured a confrontation between students and teachers at Caldwell High School who were protesting the right to wear clothing and symbols featuring the term "brown pride." Latina high school student Brenda Hernandez organized the protest after she refused to take off her "brown pride" hoodie when school officials told her it could be perceived as racist and equated it to wearing a "white pride" shirt.

The protest took place on Jan. 17, but in early December, Hernandez was led out of class by a staff member and taken to the principal's office because she was wearing a "brown pride" hoodie, she told NBC News.

"He was telling me: 'You can’t wear it, because it has ‘brown pride’ on it. It’s like wearing a white pride shirt. People can find it racist,'" Hernandez said. She received a dress code violation because the principal said the hoodie was a sign of gang affiliation.

The Caldwell School District told Fox News Digital that the decision was made based on their research that "shows the term ‘Brown Pride’ is associated with street gangs currently operating in the Northwest."

"Therefore, students are not allowed per District Policy to wear clothing affiliated with gangs. We understand that some students may be concerned with this Policy," the statement said. "Students and staff are encouraged to email Trustees with their concerns pertaining to the District Dress Code."

Caldwell High School’s dress code policy states that "Students are not to wear or carry items of apparel, clothing, accessories, cosmetics, tattoos … which depict or allude to, by picture, symbol, or word" anything related to "gangs," or anything "denigrating to an individual’s race, ethnicity, gender, and/or religious affiliation."

Students were originally told they could protest inside the school, but once they were gathered outside, they were told they couldn't come in, according to Hernandez's TikTok. The teachers reportedly didn't let one student into class and then suspended her when she tried to enter anyway.

"The Caldwell School District encourages students to use their voice and speak out about issues that may arise at their school," the school district said in its statement. "As a District, our goal is to provide a safe educational environment for all students where their voices can be heard. "

Jefito Hats, which sells Chicano-style hats, apparel and accessories, was the brand that made Hernandez's "brown pride" hoodie, according to NBC News. The brand is owned by Sonny Ligas, who is also the director of the Idaho chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens.

"It really irritates me where they can stereotype, you know, saying that it’s gang-related," Ligas told NBC News. "I’m not gang-related — how are we going to allow these people to manchar [stain] a culture with their palabras [words] that they know nothing about whatsoever?"

Police were investigating a potential hate crime at Caldwell High School after its walls and windows were tagged with graffiti of symbols and the words "white power" two days after the students held the "brown pride" protest.

The vandalism was later declared likely not "motivated by hate but rather an act of intimidation between two rival Hispanic criminal street gangs from Caldwell," according to detectives with the Caldwell Police Department.

"Detectives believe that the ‘white power’ tagging was a diversion tactic used by the gang to avoid law enforcement detection and was possibly done to exploit the recent protest at Caldwell High School," a city of Caldwell press release said. "It is common for gang members to vandalize property in their attempt to create fear and intimidation within the community."