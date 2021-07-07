Churches burned to the ground in Canada in 'anti-church hate crime wave'

At least 20 churches in Canada have been burned or vandalized, and Rebel News founder Ezra Levant questioned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's response to the mounting crime spree Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"This is so explicitly an anti-church hate crime wave and yet Justin Trudeau, who is normally the first and the wokest, waited a week before saying anything and he literally said 'that's not the way to go,'" Levant stated.

In the last couple of weeks, a series of arsons have arisen as churches and statues are being destroyed throughout the country.

AT LEAST 9 CANADIAN CHURCHES SET ABLAZE AMID INDIGENOUS ANGER OVER RESIDENTIAL SCHOOLS

The prime minister denounced the church burnings Friday amid backlash over the country's use of church-run residential schools to forcibly assimilate indigenous children from the late 19th century until the 1970's.

"The trouble is, from the very top, it's either silence or tacit support," Levant added.

In a tweet on July 3, British Columbia Civil Liberties Association executive director Harsha Walia tweeted, "burn it all down," referencing the churches.

Levant further pointed out that the "churches often have aboriginal indigenous congregants and they're saying don't burn our churches down. It's the Canadian equivalent of when Black Lives Matter burns down Black-owned businesses in Black neighborhoods."

"I think these are dark days for religious freedom in Canada," said Levant.

Fox News' Peter Hasson contributed to this report.