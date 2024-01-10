Christian rappers speak out against Lil Nas X's 'J Christ' single preview: 'Flat-out mocking Christ'

Lil Nas X’s upcoming single "J Christ" is already causing an uproar among Christian rappers before it’s even released.

On Monday, the rapper dropped an image preview for the song that features him as Jesus Christ on the cross while a group pulls it into place. He also attached a GIF of himself as Jesus on a golden cross that transforms into a kind of angelic armor around him.

"MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME! J CHRIST JANUARY 12, 2024 00:00 EST BE THERE!" Lil Nas X wrote on X Monday.

Christian rapper Bryson Gray denounced the images and called on other Christians to do the same.

"My thoughts on this is that I believe Lil Nas X is potentially a reprobate as described in Romans 1. I think that he is mocking Christianity. He is mocking Christ. That's why he uses Christian imagery to do it. He's doing it with the goal to mock us because that's how he gets his clicks. I don't care if he gets the clicks about Christians reacting. I want to see more Christians reacting," he told Fox News Digital.

While some suggested that this could mean the previously controversial Lil Nas X is moving towards Christianity, Gray disagreed.

"If he was serious, he would apologize for the things he's done in the past like everybody else," the Christian rapper said.

He explained, "You apologize for that. You acknowledge that. And him, he’s done all this damage to children in the public sphere. So come out and say ‘I apologize. My label forced me to do these things but I'm truly give my life to Christ. I'm going to apologize. That's not how I actually feel.’ You know what I'm saying?"

Gray also attacked the rapper’s music label for putting money behind the image, calling the industry as a whole "demonic."

"The whole industry is against Christianity especially. I think it's against all people of any Abrahamic faith. But Christianity is clear," Gray said.

Fellow Christian rapper Holy Gabbana agreed that if Lil Nas X was genuine about converting, he should openly profess his faith and renounce his sins.

"Confess with your mouth that Jesus Christ is Lord, not putting yourself on the cross, especially as a public figure with millions of followers. It's as simple as clicking on the camera, recording yourself, saying, 'Jesus Christ is Lord. I repent of my sins. I'm no longer gay. I'm no longer whatever he was doing in the world. And now I'm taking this time to confess Christ is Lord, and I want to live the rest of my life following after Him.' As simple as that," Gabbana said.

However, the two diverged in how other Christians should address the image and Lil Nas X as a whole.

Gray called for outright condemnation of the rapper, calling him a "gay demon" that "needs to be called out in a blunt and clear fashion."

"You know God is love, but He's also wrath. So if you’re only preaching that love, love, love, love, love, you're not calling out sin then my question is why? Why? You don’t see it? The loudest people talk about it behind the scenes. ‘I can't believe they're doing this.’ Express that in your music. Express that in these interviews. A lot of Christians in these interviews get asked about Lil Nas X and talk about we need to give him the grace in the space. No, you don't. Not this time. He's flat-out mocking Christ. Call him the degenerate heathen he is," Gray said.

While Gabbana acknowledged that Lil Nas X’s image was "offensive," he advised showing the rapper some grace for his ignorance.

"It's offensive, especially for people who really, genuinely, truly love Jesus Christ. It’s offensive seeing a man who portrays himself as homosexual being on the cross. It's offensive. But at the same time, as me being an entertainer going through the industry, I understand that this is a publicity stunt. I understand that he's ignorant, that he's a fool. I understand that he doesn’t truly know what he's doing," Gabbana said. "So I have to extend the love and grace and forgiveness that God gave to me to him and every other true believer. Every other Christian should do the same."

Lil Nas X came under fire in 2021 for pushing satanic imagery in his music and merchandise. In the music video for his song "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," the rapper was dressed provocatively, pole dancing and giving Satan a lap dance in Hell. He also pushed a line of Satan-themed sneakers that featured a pentagram and inverted cross and boasted about having a drop of real human blood.