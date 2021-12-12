Chris Wallace announces departure from Fox News: 'It's been a great ride'

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace announced his resignation from Fox News after 18 years on Sunday and teased "a new adventure."

"After 18 years — this is my final Fox News Sunday," Wallace said on his final airing Sunday. "It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this."



"Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise. I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride."



"We’ve covered five presidential elections, interviewed every president since George H.W. Bush, traveled the world — sitting down with France’s Emmanuel Macron and Russia’s Vladimir Putin," he added. "And I’ve gotten to spend Sunday mornings with you."



"It may sound corny, but I feel we’ve built a community here," he continued. "There’s a lot you can do on Sundays. The fact you’ve chosen to spend this hour with us is something I cherish. But after 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out. And so — for the last time, dear friends — that’s it for today. Have a great week. And I hope you’ll keep watching Fox News Sunday."

Fox News Media bid farewell to the departing anchor, with a note that his Sunday seat will be filled by the network's leading journalists on a rotating basis until deciding on a new permanent host.

"We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years. The legacy of FoX News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named."

Several of Wallace's colleagues applauded his long career at Fox and wished him well on his new venture.