Chris Rufo: Once great Disney is telling America it’s ‘fundamentally racist,’ ‘founded on discrimination'

Journalist Chris Rufo told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Friday he obtained a trove of "genuine" documents from The Walt Disney Company saying, as part of a training program, the company should "reject the idea of equality, that people should be treated equally, and pursue a policy of equity."

CHRIS RUFO: Disney is saying is we should reject the idea of equality, that people should be treated equally, regardless of their skin color, and they say they need to pursue a policy of equity where people achieve equal outcomes, and this is the tip of the iceberg. Disney created and sponsored a 21 day racial equity challenge and told employees to complete a white privilege checklist, and even passed around a worksheet saying that white employees should defund the police, participate in reparations, and even decolonize their bookshelves, whatever that means.

The great irony of this is the people in charge of Disney are some of the richest and most powerful and privileged white males in the history of humanity, and they are pushing this divisive, critical race theory-based ideology as corporate dogma. The only end of this is division, self-hatred, and I think it should be very clear that Disney makes its money on Middle Americans who go to their theme parks and buy their content, and those people should know that this corporation, it hates you, it hates your culture, and it hates the color of your skin. I think Americans should reject this kind of politics and reject the companies that are pushing it.

...

I have confirmed them [the documents] with multiple sources around the company. I've done screen sharing, done internal verification. These are genuine documents and videos. The video doesn't lie. This is the new ideology of the Walt Disney Corporation, and it's really sad, because it used to be a great American company. Now it's telling us that America is a fundamentally racist country, founded on discrimination. They couldn't be more wrong. I hope they right the ship, but I'm not optimistic.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW