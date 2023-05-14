Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Chris Murphy warns of 'popular revolt' if SCOTUS finds 'universal background checks' unconstitutional

A federal judge in Virginia recently pushed back against gun control legislation

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Chris Murphy warns of popular revolt should SCOTUS rule against background checks Video

Chris Murphy warns of popular revolt should SCOTUS rule against background checks

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy warned about the Supreme Court striking down universal background checks and regulating assault weapons on "Meet the Press." 

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., warned of a "revolt" that could arise should the Supreme Court act against "universal background checks" and regulating "assault weapons," there could be a revolt.

Murphy appeared on NBC’s "Meet the Press" to discuss various political issues ranging from President Biden’s re-election chances to the ongoing border crisis. One issue host Chuck Todd wanted to discuss included Murphy’s involvement in gun control legislation, despite pushback from district courts.

"It does sound like you have do it within the construct of look, you will probably not be able to regulate much having to do with access to the gun by anybody over 18," Todd said.

FORMER SENATOR SAYS ‘JESUS WOULD BE SHOCKED’ AT GUN CULTURE IN AMERICA 

Sen. Chris Murphy

Sen. Chris Murphy appeared on NBCs "Meet the Press." (NBC)

Murphy commented, "If the Supreme Court eventually says that states or the Congress can’t pass universal background checks or can’t take these assault weapons off the streets, I think there will be a popular revolt over that policy of course that’s already pretty illegitimate is going to be in full crisis mode."

In 2022, the Supreme Court ruled on its first gun-related case in over decade. The case involved New York regulations that required applicants for concealed carry licenses to provide "proper cause" with New York officials determining whether a person can receive a license. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the regulations were unconstitutional in violation of the Second and Fourteenth Amendments.

Todd also brought up the subject of the Second Amendment when questioning Murphy’s gun control advocacy in the face of opposing district court judges.

"This has been something that you’ve been working on for quite some time trying to find small increases for gun regulations or big ones, and we saw another courtroom that essentially invoked and said there’s not much you can do because of the Second Amendment, this absolute, this diversion and interpretation of the Second Amendment," Todd said. 

SAN FRANCISCO BILL LIMITING GUN USE BY SECURITY GUARDS STUNS TWITTER: ‘IT’S BAD ENOUGH ALREADY’ 

Supreme Court members

The Supreme Court in 2022 struck down New York restrictions that applications for limited concealed carry permits. (Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via Getty Images)

He asked, "Given that we have a court system that this is what is going to be. How do you tackle gun legislation under this environment? Do you go for a constitutional amendment or do just hope judges’ philosophies change over the next generation?"

Murphy responded optimistically that "Right now, the Supreme Court has made it clear under the Heller decision which still controls, they say there is a right to private gun ownership, but there’s also an ability for Congress to legislate who owns weapons and what kind of weapons are owned, and I think we need to operate under that construct and I really see progress." 

"Does it worry me what some of these district courts are doing? Absolutely, but right now our focus has to be on growing the movement and continuing to capitalize on the progress made last year," Murphy added.

biofire smart gun

A Virginia federal judge ruled against laws that barred adults under 21 from purchasing guns. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Most recently, a federal judge in Virginia struck down laws preventing the sale of guns to adults under 21, ruling that these limitations were "not consistent with our Nation’s history and tradition, they, therefore, cannot stand."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.