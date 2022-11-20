Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Chris Christie slammed from both sides for attacking Trump: He has 'zero credibility'

Christie was attacked by critics as being a political opportunist who is attempting to revise history

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
close
Gov. Chris Christie talks potentially making a run for the 2024 GOP nomination Video

Gov. Chris Christie talks potentially making a run for the 2024 GOP nomination

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, talks about potentially making a run for the 2024 GOP nomination, during an interview with Fox News Digital on Oct. 10, 2022 in North Scituate, Rhode Island.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was slammed on Twitter Sunday after he blamed the GOP's electoral failures on former President Trump.

"We keep losing and losing and losing. And the fact of the matter is the reason we're losing is because Donald Trump put himself before everyone else," Christie said during his remarks at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas. 

Christie was lambasted by conservatives, who argued he lacks the credibility to criticize Trump given his own political missteps. A few liberals also criticized Christie for his comments, saying he helped propel Trump to the White House during the 2016 campaign. 

GOP UNDERDOG ON HIS VICTORY OVER TOP DEMOCRAT: ‘FOLKS WERE FED UP IN NEW YORK WITH ONE PARTY RULE’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie signs the iconic wooden eggs after speaking at 'Politics and Eggs' at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, on March 21, 2022 in Goffstown, N.H.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie signs the iconic wooden eggs after speaking at 'Politics and Eggs' at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, on March 21, 2022 in Goffstown, N.H. (Fox News )

"Christie has zero credibility. He gave Trump some of the worst advice of his presidency, including recommending Chris Wray," Miranda Devine, a New York Post columnist, tweeted. 

Leo Terrell, an American civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor, wrote, "Chris Christie is a Trump's hater, His political career is dead!"

Christie was demoted from his position as chairman of Trump's 2016 White House transition team and has had a mixed relationship with Trump since. Christie alleged in his 2019 book that Jared Kushner, Trump's son in law and a top Trump, pushed him out.

CNN'S PENDING LAYOFFS, HOLES IN PRIMETIME CAUSING CONSTERNATION UNDER NEW CEO

President Trump greets New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie after speaking about administration plans to combat the nation's opioid crisis in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Oct. 26, 2017 

President Trump greets New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie after speaking about administration plans to combat the nation's opioid crisis in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Oct. 26, 2017  (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Christie also faced criticism from some liberals, who blamed the former governor for aiding Trump's rise and only recently turning against him. 

Michael Tracey, a Substack writer, predicted that Christie is one of the former Trump advisors most like to compete against his former boss in the 2024 GOP primary. 

"Chris Christie was Trump's lead debate prep advisor and at one point was begged to become chief of staff, so I guess you could put him on the list as well. Maybe Jeff Sessions will run," Tracey tweeted. 

"This is truly stunning and shameless revisionism from @ChrisChristie who was Trump’s first major mainstream endorser and the person who bears perhaps the most responsibility for normalizing him," Lis Smith, a Democratic strategist, wrote.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump announced his candidacy for President of the United States at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. If elected, Trump would be the second former president to reclaim the White House after failing to secure a second term as the incumbent. Former President Grover Cleveland was the first. 

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 