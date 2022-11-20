Chris Christie slammed from both sides for attacking Trump: He has 'zero credibility'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was slammed on Twitter Sunday after he blamed the GOP's electoral failures on former President Trump.

"We keep losing and losing and losing. And the fact of the matter is the reason we're losing is because Donald Trump put himself before everyone else," Christie said during his remarks at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas.

Christie was lambasted by conservatives, who argued he lacks the credibility to criticize Trump given his own political missteps. A few liberals also criticized Christie for his comments, saying he helped propel Trump to the White House during the 2016 campaign.

"Christie has zero credibility. He gave Trump some of the worst advice of his presidency, including recommending Chris Wray," Miranda Devine, a New York Post columnist, tweeted.

Leo Terrell, an American civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor, wrote, "Chris Christie is a Trump's hater, His political career is dead!"

Christie was demoted from his position as chairman of Trump's 2016 White House transition team and has had a mixed relationship with Trump since. Christie alleged in his 2019 book that Jared Kushner, Trump's son in law and a top Trump, pushed him out.

Christie also faced criticism from some liberals, who blamed the former governor for aiding Trump's rise and only recently turning against him.

Michael Tracey, a Substack writer, predicted that Christie is one of the former Trump advisors most like to compete against his former boss in the 2024 GOP primary.

"Chris Christie was Trump's lead debate prep advisor and at one point was begged to become chief of staff, so I guess you could put him on the list as well. Maybe Jeff Sessions will run," Tracey tweeted.

"This is truly stunning and shameless revisionism from @ChrisChristie who was Trump’s first major mainstream endorser and the person who bears perhaps the most responsibility for normalizing him," Lis Smith, a Democratic strategist, wrote.

Trump announced his candidacy for President of the United States at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. If elected, Trump would be the second former president to reclaim the White House after failing to secure a second term as the incumbent. Former President Grover Cleveland was the first.