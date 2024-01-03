Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Chris Christie confronts 'View' host for 'insulting' suggestion his voters would 'waltz over to Nikki Haley'

'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pressed Christie on why he wasn't planning to drop out and support Haley to defeat Trump

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
Chris Christie confronts 'View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin over 'insulting' suggestion his supporters would flea to Haley Video

Chris Christie confronts 'View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin over 'insulting' suggestion his supporters would flea to Haley

GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie joined the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday and called out co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin over her suggestion that his supporters would support Nikki Haley if he dropped out.

GOP presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie made clear to the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday his supporters wouldn't necessarily go to Nikki Haley if he dropped out.

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin told Christie that she would love to vote for him in the Republican primary, but asked him why he wouldn't put his full weight behind Haley, whom Griffin had said she would support in the primary the day before, to consolidate support, "knowing how dangerous" Donald Trump is. 

Christie said Haley couldn't beat Trump, "because she doesn't want to," and quoted a South Carolina politician he recently spoke to saying Haley would "eat glass" to be Trump's vice president. 

Griffin referenced recent polling and suggested Haley could come out ahead of Trump in New Hampshire if she had Christie's margin of voters. 

SUNUNU TELLS CHRISTIE HE CAN 'BE THE HERO,' HELP NIKKI HALEY BEAT TRUMP IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

Chris Christie on "The View"

GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie joined the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday to discuss the 2024 election and the GOP primary field.  (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

"Wouldn't that still be a better gambit for democracy to have Nikki Haley as the nominee?" Griffin asked. 

"And how insulting to my voters that you would think that they would immediately just waltz over to Nikki Haley, even though Nikki Haley has called Donald Trump the right president for the right time," he said. 

Christie mockingly called out Haley for saying, as he paraphrased, "For some reason, chaos and drama" follow Trump wherever he goes. 

"That’s like an arsonist saying, ‘For some reason, burning buildings follow me wherever I go.’ Chaos and drama, and you know this, and I know it, follow him because that’s what he does," Christie said.

POPULAR GOP GOVERNOR IN A CRUCIAL PRIMARY STATE TEAMS UP WITH CHRISTIE, HALEY AND DESANTIS

Haley speaks at New Hampshire campaign event

Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a town hall campaign event, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Manchester, N.H.  (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin told Griffin on Tuesday that she shouldn't support Haley in the primary. 

The co-hosts discussed backlash against Haley over her answer to a question about what caused the Civil War, which did not initially include mentioning slavery. Haley addressed the backlash shortly after and said slavery was the "first thing" she should have mentioned.

Hostin, who once accused Haley of being a "chameleon" by suggesting the former U.N. ambassador tried to hide her Indian ethnicity, groaned and said, "No," after Griffin said she would still support Haley in the primary.

Later in the same segment she said, "You can't support her, you're rational!" 

Chris Christie at the first debate

Republican presidential candidate, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie participates in the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Christie has ramped up his criticism of Haley and Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for not targeting the former president. 

"My point that I’ve been trying to make about Nikki is just pretty simple. You can’t be running against Donald Trump and then say he was the right president for the right time," Christie told Fox News in early December. "You can’t be trying to cuddle up to Trump at the same time you’re running against him."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.