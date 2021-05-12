Chick-fil-A sauce shortage blamed on 'Joe Biden's America'

Amid the massive fuel shortage in several states as a result of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, Chick-fil-A is reportedly facing a short supply of its signature sauce.

Following multiple reports of the popular fast food restaurant limiting how many Chick-fil-A sauce packets each customer is allowed, social media users took to Twitter to express their outrage – not at the restaurant – but at President Joe Biden.

"Joe Biden's America," Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt tweeted.

BIDEN'S ENERGY SEC SAYS 'PIPE IS BEST WAY' TO TRANSPORT FUEL, SPARKS BACKLASH REGARDING KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE

"Joe Biden is destroying America," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) wrote.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) asked if there is "no limit to how awful Biden's America can get."

BIDEN'S AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN UNEMPLOYMENT-BENEFIT EXTENSTION MAKING IT DIFFICULT TO FIND WORKERS, EMPLOYERS SAY

Outkick.com executive declared "THE WORLD IS ENDING" amid the Chick-fil-A sauce shortage.

Unlike the sauce about which they were tweeting, however, there was no shortage of tweets expressing dissatisfaction thus far with the Biden administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chick-fil-A did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News.