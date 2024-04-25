Chicago’s selective schools grapple with budgets woes due to new equity policy: report

Chicago Public Schools’ (CPS) new funding formula has reportedly impacted the district’s most selective and competitive schools.

CPS officials in March voted on an "equity-based" formula that prioritizes the district’s underfunded schools. School districts typically issue funding based on enrollment population.

Among the selective schools reportedly impacted by the funding formula is LaSalle Language Academy--a distinguished institution from other schools in the district due to its world language program--it offers daily classes in Spanish, Mandarin, and other languages.

LaSalle boasts diversity in different backgrounds and cultures among its student population.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, local school council members at LaSalle fret over such language courses being impacted due to budget cuts next fall.

"They’re grappling with whether they can continue the programming they say makes their schools — which have no neighborhood boundaries and admit based on lottery or academic requirements — the gems of the district," Sun Times reported.

"The world language program is fully integrated into every aspect of the curriculum," said one of the council members. "And to strip that piece of the identity away… it is really difficult to fathom the consequences."

CPS officials told Fox News Digital that advocates have been protesting against that model for decades because it is attributed to school funding inequality. Back in 2020, community members provided feedback to CPS that "student-based budgeting wasn’t working."

"This new model removes the ability of schools to use social capital to advocate and earn more positions or funds," a CPS spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"As our Budget and Management Office and the Office of Network Support works with schools and LSCs on their FY 2025 budgets, we are applying the formula to help schools make evidence-based decisions for each school as they transition to working under the new model," the spokesperson said.

In response to the backlash, CPS said that "school budgets are not being reduced" but rather "some schools may see shifts."

"CPS is maintaining the overall level of funding to our schools," the statement reads.

The new changes that seek to lift disadvantaged schools have drawn concern from parents, WBEZ reports.

"Many parents have been concerned about their future after the school district eliminated busing to them, citing a bus driver shortage, and the school board passed a resolution calling for a shift away from school choice," the outlet reported.

CPS officials reportedly said back in December 2023 that they aren't looking to dismantle schools with selective enrollment like magnet and charter schools. However, that could happen if the community wants it, as officials plan to facilitate public comment to weigh in on issues over the next few months.

The spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Thursday that "the resolution has no immediate impact on selective enrollment schools" and "it only sets parameters for the development of the District's next strategic plan."

"The primary goal of the resolution was to prioritize neighborhood schools and students furthest from opportunity and ensure that all students have access to a world-class, public pre-k-12th grade education," the spokesperson added in a statement released to Fox News Digital.

The funding formula comes amid CPS facing a $391 million budget deficit and a dwindling COVID-relief fund.

CPS funding formula stems from their resolution they passed last year that moves away from school choice and bolsters the city’s neighborhood schools to address "long-standing structural racism and socio-economic inequality."

According to the resolution that was passed, the board looks to "transition away from privatization and admissions/enrollment policies and approaches that further stratification and inequity in CPS and drive student enrollment away from neighborhood schools."

"The new budget model also offers a streamlined funding formula that more clearly shows how education is funded in our District," a CPS spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The spokesperson added that under this new "FY 2025 budget model, selective enrollment and magnet schools will continue to receive the funding to support the robust and rigorous teaching and learning offerings that have led many of them to land among the state and national top school rankings."

The funding formula change has been a "long time coming," a CPS spokesperson said.

"For many years, CPS community members have advocated for a budget that better supports schools in historically under-resourced communities that are supporting students with the greatest needs," the spokesperson said.

CPS stated that the FY2025 budget model "puts equity first while still accounting for the student population of each school."

"This new budget model will not disproportionately impact selective enrollment or any other type of school. While still preliminary, the majority of our selective enrollment schools will maintain or improve upon their current number of teachers," the spokesperson explained.

"We have given our principals, our Local Schools Councils and parents updates on this new funding model and will continue to inform our CPS community through direct outreach and via the Budget page on the CPS website."