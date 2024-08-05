Chicago officials deny cleanup of homeless encampment containing migrants related to upcoming DNC

Chicago’s city council denied that the cleanup of homeless encampments containing migrants has anything to do with the upcoming Democratic National Convention (DNC).

A large homeless encampment was cleared on July 17, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The paper reported further that Maura McCauley, managing deputy commissioner of the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services, said that the effort was "fast-tracked in time for the Democratic National Convention in late August."

"She said there were worries that security officials with the convention could suddenly ask that the tent city be evacuated," the Tribune reported.

However, a spokesman for the department, Brian Berg, reportedly later said that the effort had nothing to do with the convention.

Furthermore, Mayor Brandon Johnson has also reportedly denied that the encampment initiative was prompted by the upcoming DNC.

The mayor's comments come as city officials brace for a potential surge in migrants after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vowed at the Republican National Convention to continue bussing migrants from the southern border to sanctuary cities.

"The city has received close to 46,000 migrants on buses in about two years, sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in an attempt to challenge liberal cities’ welcoming messages," the Tribune reported.

While more migrants were on their way to the Windy City, city officials reportedly had to convene to discuss how to handle the influx.

According to the Tribune, the encampment clearing was part of Chicago’s "encampment initiative" to clean up "eight tent cities across Chicago."

Empty spaces located by a police station in Chicago were packed with encampments containing migrants.

One of the migrants who witnessed the encampment cleanup spoke with the Tribune about the initiative.

Jordan Parra told the paper that "he didn’t walk across seven countries to be kicked out of his tent in a park in Chicago." Parra chose not to stay in shelters for safety reasons and was living in one of the encampments.

Johnson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The Democratic National Convention starts on Aug. 19 at the United Center and will run through Aug. 22.

In April, the city approved $70 million to support illegal immigrants in the city. A move that Johnson said was preparation for Abbott's transfer of migrants to the Windy City.