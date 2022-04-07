Chicago alderman rips into Lori Lightfoot as he discusses run for mayor, vows to support Chicago's police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Raymond Lopez, Chicago alderman, slammed Lori Lightfoot for enabling criminal behavior in Chicago, as he discussed his campaign for mayor on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

RAYMOND LOPEZ: You know, I believe in the greatness that is Chicago, but clearly this is not the Chicago that I grew up in. You know, I did not grow up in a city that coddles criminals, that enables bad behavior and turns a blind eye to the plight of victims in our city. That is Lori Lightfoot. As mayor, I will provide a different direction, a sense of leadership and purpose to the city of Chicago that it hasn't seen in a while. You know, you have to support first responders. You have to support our police trying to maintain law and order. You have to rebuild and grow an economy by expanding opportunities and allowing businesses to flourish and not just operating on a handout driven society. And you need to provide the basics of city services to make sure people, regardless of the neighborhood they live in, have the services that their taxpayers provide.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: