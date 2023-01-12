Chelsea Handler declares she's immune to cancel culture because she's not ‘racist,’ ‘sexist’ ‘idiot’

Comedian Chelsea Handler on Thursday dismissed the threat of cancel culture, implying that only "idiots" and "racists" have to worry about such things.

During her appearance on "The View," Handler also condemned the "repugnant" Elon Musk and said she would "consider" leaving Twitter.

Host Sunny Hostin described Handler as "famously unapologetic" and asked, "Do you ever get worried about getting canceled?"

"No. I’m not an idiot. All you have to do is not be racist and sexist and not discriminate. That’s not a tall order," Handler responded. "You can’t work within these parameters and think of clever material that doesn’t harm other people or make another person a target?"

She added, "I’m a mess, and I like to advertise that. Anyone complaining about [cancel culture] should get a little more creative."

The liberal comedian said she found Twitter CEO Musk "repugnant" and would leave Twitter if he remains in charge. However, in 2016, Handler threatened to leave the United States and go to Spain if Donald Trump was elected president. She remained a U.S. citizen.

"I want him to let go of Twitter. I would like that to be a nice, more organized place." Handler said. "Doesn’t he want to go to Mars or something? Why doesn’t he just go?"

Handler will be a part of a team of guest hosts who will fill in for the retired "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.

"I’m definitely going to talk about Elon Musk and George Santos. I’m chomping at the bit," she said. Handler made no mention of any liberal targets as a source of mockery.

In 2017, Handler left her Netflix talk show to focus on advocacy and work for pro-abortion group Emily's List. She later returned to comedy.

