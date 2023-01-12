Expand / Collapse search
Chelsea Handler declares she's immune to cancel culture because she's not ‘racist,’ ‘sexist’ ‘idiot’

Handler also attacked Elon Musk as 'repugnant' and asserted she would consider leaving Twitter if he remained in charge

Scott Whitlock
By Scott Whitlock | Fox News
Chelsea Handler: I might leave Twitter over 'repugnant' Elon Musk

Chelsea Handler: I might leave Twitter over 'repugnant' Elon Musk

Activist and comedian Chelsea Handler appeared on "The View," Thursday to slam "repugnant" Elon Musk and state she has no fear of being cancelled because she's "not an idiot." 

Comedian Chelsea Handler on Thursday dismissed the threat of cancel culture, implying that only "idiots" and "racists" have to worry about such things. 

During her appearance on "The View," Handler also condemned the "repugnant" Elon Musk and said she would "consider" leaving Twitter. 

Host Sunny Hostin described Handler as "famously unapologetic" and asked, "Do you ever get worried about getting canceled?" 

"No. I’m not an idiot. All you have to do is not be racist and sexist and not discriminate. That’s not a tall order," Handler responded. "You can’t work within these parameters and think of clever material that doesn’t harm other people or make another person a target?" 

CHELSEA HANDLER REVEALS WHY SHE SPLIT WITH EX-BOYFRIEND JO KOY

Chelsea Handler attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Chelsea Handler attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

She added, "I’m a mess, and I like to advertise that. Anyone complaining about [cancel culture] should get a little more creative." 

The liberal comedian said she found Twitter CEO Musk "repugnant" and would leave Twitter if he remains in charge. However, in 2016, Handler threatened to leave the United States and go to Spain if Donald Trump was elected president. She remained a U.S. citizen. 

LIZZO BLASTS CANCEL CULTURE AS 'APPROPRIATION': 'IT’S BECOME TRENDY, MISUSED AND MISDIRECTED'

"I want him to let go of Twitter. I would like that to be a nice, more organized place." Handler said. "Doesn’t he want to go to Mars or something? Why doesn’t he just go?" 

SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022 in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. The two companies announced plans to work together to provide T-Mobile cellular service using Starlink satellites. 

SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022 in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. The two companies announced plans to work together to provide T-Mobile cellular service using Starlink satellites.  (Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

Handler will be a part of a team of guest hosts who will fill in for the retired "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah. 

"I’m definitely going to talk about Elon Musk and George Santos. I’m chomping at the bit," she said. Handler made no mention of any liberal targets as a source of mockery. 

In 2017, Handler left her Netflix talk show to focus on advocacy and work for pro-abortion group Emily's List. She later returned to comedy. 

"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah tells MSNBC host Alex Wagner that it was "grossly negligent" for Democrats to meddle in the 2022 election.

"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah tells MSNBC host Alex Wagner that it was "grossly negligent" for Democrats to meddle in the 2022 election. (MSNBC/Screenshot)

Scott Whitlock is an editor for Fox News Digital.