Chelsea Clinton blames Trump for 200,000 coronavirus death toll

Chelsea Clinton laid the blame for the U.S. coronavirus deaths at President Trump's feet on Tuesday as the death toll reached the grim milestone of 200,000 Americans.

During her appearance on "The View," Clinton was asked by co-host Joy Behar "how much" she blames the president for the lives that were lost amid his response to the pandemic.

"I blame him pretty fundamentally," Clinton responded. "I think it is unconscionable that he lied to the American public about COVID, that he continues to lie to the American people, that he has such blatant disregard to public health and the advice from public health experts."

The former first daughter referred to the revelations from Bob Woodward's taped conversations with Trump that indicated that the president knew in the early months of the outbreak about the severity of the disease.

"So I blame him, full stop," Clinton continued. "I also blame him for all that he’s not doing now to help prepare for when the scientists have proven a vaccine is safe and effective at scale. I blame him for not kind of marshaling a real effort to build public confidence and demand for a vaccine that, again, is proven safe and effective. I blame him for not building an army of vaccine workers to administer that. I blame him for not having a transparent national plan for how he's going to ensure our frontline workers are vaccinated, that our elderly and medically compromised are vaccinated, and then how the rest of us get vaccinated.”

Clinton concluded that between the "lying," the "disparaging" of science and public health advice, and not "helping to prepare" for a vaccine, "there's a lot of blame" for President Trump and his administration.