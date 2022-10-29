Chef Ryan Scott shares gameday dishes sponsored by King's Hawaiian

Chef Ryan Scott joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday to share delicious recipes inspired by college football.

Pepper-Crusted Steakhouse Pretzel Slider

Chef Ryan Scott

Serving Size: 8 sliders

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Kitchen Equipment Required: Grill or grill pan, meat thermometer

Technique Tip: Always rest your grilled steak for at least half the amount of time it spent cooking. The juices will distribute evenly and the proteins will relax, making for a tender, juicy steak that’s pink throughout.

Swap Option: Got a vegetarian in the house? Marinate a few large crimini mushrooms (baby portobellos) in balsamic salad dressing, and crust them with salt and pepper before grilling the same as the steaks. If you picked your shrooms right, you should be able to fit one grilled mushroom cap perfectly per slider bun.

Ingredients:

1 package King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns

1 16 oz ribeye steak, at least 1 ½" thick

2 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons coarse ground black pepper (use a peppermill if you can! Fresh is best here)

4 teaspoons vegetable oil

2 medium yellow onions, peeled and julienned

½ cup mayo

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

1 ½ teaspoons cayenne pepper

1 garlic clove, minced or grated with a microplane

4 thick slices sharp white cheddar cheese

2 cups baby arugula

Preparation:

Step 1

Turn your grill on high to preheat. Season each side of the steak with 2 teaspoons of salt and 2 teaspoons of pepper, pressing the seasonings in with your hands. Once your grill is nice and hot, drizzle a teaspoon of oil on each side of the steak and gently rub it in, making sure it’s nice and coated. This will help prevent the pepper from burning and will also aid in caramelization and grill marks. Grill the steak on high heat uncovered for 3 ½ minutes on each side, twice (The steak should cook for 14 minutes total, turning 3 times). The internal temperature should be 120-125°F. Place the cooked steak on a rack and loosely tent it with foil while it rests for at least 10 minutes.

Step 2

While the steak cooks, heat the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil in a large saute pan. Add the julienned onions and cook for 15-20 minutes on medium heat, stirring frequently. The onions will slowly cook and turn a delicious caramel brown color. Once the onions have browned, remove them from the heat and set aside.

Step 3

In a small bowl, combine the mayo, mustard, cayenne, garlic, and remaining ½ teaspoon of salt. While the steak rests, toast the pretzel buns on the grill until golden brown. Turn the top halves of the buns over so that they are face-up and place them on a baking sheet on the grill. Place ½ slice of cheese on each one (folded to fit) and close the grill for 2-3 minutes, until the cheese has melted.

Step 4

With a sharp knife, slice the steak against the grain in thin slices. Smear a tablespoon of spicy mayo on each toasted bottom bun, top with 2-3 slices of steak, a healthy pinch of arugula leaves, and a spoonful of caramelized onions. Top with the pretzel bun lids (cheese-side-down) and serve warm or at room temp.

Carnitas Elote Sliders

Chef Ryan Scott

Serving Size: 8 sliders

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 1 ½-5 hours inactive, 10 minutes active

Kitchen Equipment Required: Slow cooker or instant pot

Technique Tip: Always crisp your carnitas after braising! The best part of carnitas is the crispy edges you get when you lightly brown the cooked meat in a little oil just before serving. Don’t skip it!

Swap Option: For a fruity twist, try pineapple or mango in the corn salsa. Even better if you grill the fruit first!

Ingredients:

1 package King’s Hawaiian Original Slider Buns

2 lbs pork shoulder

1 cup orange juice

1 tablespoon oregano

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 medium onion, peeled and sliced

3 garlic cloves, smashed

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

¼ cup mayo

¼ cup sour cream

2 teaspoons Tajin

1 large Hass avocado

For the Elote Salsa:

1 cup finely diced red onion

¼ cup finely diced jalapeno

2 tablespoons lemon or lime juice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro

2 cups cooked corn kernels (frozen or fresh)

¼ cup crumbled cotija cheese

Preparation:

Step 1

Place the pork shoulder in the slow cooker or instant pot. Add the OJ, oregano, cumin, chili powder, salt, onion, and garlic. Put the lid on and set the slow cooker on high heat for 5 hours, until the meat is tender and falls apart when pierced with a fork. If using an instant pot, close the pressure valve and cook on high pressure/highest heat for 1 ½ hours, then release the pressure manually.

Step 2

In a small bowl, combine the sour cream, mayo, and Tajin. Set aside.

Step 3

In a medium bowl, combine the chopped onion, jalapeno, salt, and lemon/lime juice. Let the mixture sit while you gather the remaining ingredients for the salsa. Once the onion/jalapeno mixture has macerated for at least 5 minutes, add the corn and cilantro, and fold to combine. Do not add the cheese yet.

Step 4

Once the carnitas have finished cooking, remove the meat from the liquid and carefully shred the meat into small chunks and shreds using two forks. Heat a medium skillet over high heat and add 2 tablespoons of oil. Once the oil is hot, add a single layer of shredded carnitas to the pan and cook undisturbed until browned, 3-5 minutes.

Add the cheese to the salsa.

Step 5

Halve, peel and slice the avocado into thin slices. Place a couple of avocado slices on each bottom slider bun, then top with a generous pile of crispy carnitas. Carefully add a spoonful of elote salsa on top of the meat. Smear a heaping tablespoon of Tajin crema onto the underside of each top slider bun, and smoosh it on top of the elote salsa, locking all those bits in place. Serve immediately.