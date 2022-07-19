Charlie Hurt: When you start to see the damage Biden's doing, it's a lot less funny

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlie Hurt discussed how President Biden is "not a leader," but a "follower" and how the president's age is not the reason behind his failing presidency on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CHARLIE HURT: When you get to the parts where you start to see the actual damage that he's doing, it's a lot less funny… The problem with this guy is he's a follower. He's not a leader. He's always been a follower.

And to answer your question, the reason that Barack Obama picked him to be vice president is because he was a white-haired old coot from Washington who'd been around here forever. He was harmless. Nobody took him seriously. They knew that he said things that weren't true. They didn't care. Perfect person to put it in the White House, especially for a guy like Barack Obama who viewed himself very much as sort of revolutionary. And he was a very different candidate, to be sure.

