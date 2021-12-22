Charles Payne: Biden's economic 'bragging session' does not play well with suffering Americans

"Making Money with Charles Payne" host Charles Payne joined "Special Report" Wednesday to take aim at the Biden administration for touting supply chain progress and claiming they have "saved Christmas."

CHARLES PAYNE: This supply chain issue is going to go on for a long time. There are short-term reasons for it, but also long-term reasons for it. I think the most important thing to understand is that the average American is suffering mightily. It’s not about the Christmas presents people may or may not have gotten. I’m waiting on a few things, including some air hockey tables I don’t think will make it. But the point is, these sessions should be designed to seek solutions, and every time they turn into some sort of cheerleading, "Hey, look what we did" kind of thing. It doesn’t help. It doesn’t solve the problems, and it certainly doesn’t help with the public image. We do have some serious problems with supply chains, and some of them are going to go away naturally.

