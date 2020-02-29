Charles Hurt: Mike Bloomberg 'dangerous' ahead of Super Tuesday

Washington Examiner opinion editor Charles Hurt called former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg a "dangerous person" for the Democratic Party during Fox News' special coverage of the South Carolina primary on Saturday.

"I think that the problem that we have seen with Bloomberg's popularity in the state of South Carolina can be applied to the entire Democratic field more broadly. They have a real problem here," Hurt said. "The fact that Bernie Sanders [...] has proven to be pretty divisive as a candidate. I think if I'm sitting there as President Trump looking at the field, obviously Mike Bloomberg is a very dangerous."

"Anybody who has 60 billion dollars in a contest where money has proven over the years to be so important, that's a very dangerous person," Hurt added.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary, claiming his first victory of the 2020 race in what amounts to a crucial boost for his struggling campaign ahead of Super Tuesday.

However, many pundits are already speculating it may be too little too late with Bloomberg appearing on the ballots during this upcoming Super Tuesday.

The Bernie Sanders surge has scared party moderates, who fear that the far-left candidate could hand Trump the presidency, as well as Republican control of the House and Senate. Sanders has sought to push back on the narrative that he is unelectable, pointing to polls that he says show him beating Trump in the fall.

Hurt noted the "efforts" to derail the Vermont senator heading into Super Tuesday, saying the party may have trouble heading into the convention.

"Bernie Sanders obviously has the incredible enthusiasm among the people that support him. But my goodness, when you look at the efforts that are being made to sideline him, to knock him out... especially from the establishment, but also from regular average voters," Hurt said. "I just I think they're going to have trouble going into the convention."

