Charlamagne points to Trump's 'Gulf of America' plan as a show of 'political will' Dems could never pull off

'Trump shows me what presidents can do if they want to do it,' the radio host said

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Trump wants to rename Gulf of Mexico the 'Gulf of America' Video

Trump wants to rename Gulf of Mexico the 'Gulf of America'

President-elect Donald Trump announced the Gulf of Mexico name change plan during remarks on January 7.

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God said President-elect Donald Trump is showing the country how presidents can get things done if they have the will to do it. 

During a Tuesday press conference, Trump announced his intention to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which he said has a "beautiful ring" and is more "appropriate" for the body of water. 

The hosts of the Breakfast Club reacted to Trump's comments on their radio show Wednesday.

MISS. LAWMAKER: 'GULF OF AMERICA' BILL WAS A JOKE

Charlamagne speaks about Trump

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God spoke about Trump's unique impact on changing America's political discourse, "As I’ve been saying for years, the language of politics is dead and Donald Trump killed it, period." (Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM YouTube Channel)

"Donald Trump shows me what’s politically possible. Trump shows me what presidents can do if they want to do it. Donald Trump shows me what can be said if you are willing to say it. It’s not about what can be done, it’s about who has the political will to do it," Charlamagne argued.

"I don’t want to hear a peep from Democrats about nothing until they get the balls to say what’s really on their mind in regards to this country and this world," he added. "Trump doesn’t care if it sounds ridiculous. Trump doesn’t care if it makes sense. It’s no political correctness whatsoever."

DONALD TRUMP JR TAKES PERSONAL TRIP TO GREENLAND AFTER PRESIDENT-ELECT FLOATS PURCHASING COUNTRY

Claudia Sheibaum with map

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum shows a 1661 world map showing the Americas and the Gulf of Mexico in response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments about renaming the body of water, during a press conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, in this photo distributed on January 8, 2025. Presidencia de Mexico/Handout via REUTERS  

Charlamagne said this is just the latest example of the Trump phenomenon, "As I’ve been saying for years, the language of politics is dead, and Donald Trump killed it. Period."

In addition to renaming the gulf, Trump has also shared his desire for Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal to become part of the United States. 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

