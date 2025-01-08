Charlamagne points to Trump's 'Gulf of America' plan as a show of 'political will' Dems could never pull off

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God said President-elect Donald Trump is showing the country how presidents can get things done if they have the will to do it.

During a Tuesday press conference, Trump announced his intention to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which he said has a "beautiful ring" and is more "appropriate" for the body of water.

The hosts of the Breakfast Club reacted to Trump's comments on their radio show Wednesday.

"Donald Trump shows me what’s politically possible. Trump shows me what presidents can do if they want to do it. Donald Trump shows me what can be said if you are willing to say it. It’s not about what can be done, it’s about who has the political will to do it," Charlamagne argued.

"I don’t want to hear a peep from Democrats about nothing until they get the balls to say what’s really on their mind in regards to this country and this world," he added. "Trump doesn’t care if it sounds ridiculous. Trump doesn’t care if it makes sense. It’s no political correctness whatsoever."

Charlamagne said this is just the latest example of the Trump phenomenon, "As I’ve been saying for years, the language of politics is dead, and Donald Trump killed it. Period."

In addition to renaming the gulf, Trump has also shared his desire for Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal to become part of the United States.