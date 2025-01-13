Charlamagne dismisses Trump sentencing as 'pure political theater:' 'Not a win'

Popular radio host Charlamagne tha God mocked President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing in his New York trial as "pure political theater" and a "waste of time."

On Friday, Trump was sentenced by New York Judge Juan Merchan to unconditional discharge after being found guilty on charges of falsifying business records stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s years-long investigation.

The sentencing officially makes Trump the first U.S. President to be a convicted felon. However, the unconditional discharge sentencing means he will face no fines or jail time. The sentence also preserves Trump's ability to appeal the conviction.

"The Breakfast Club" hosts reacted to the news on Monday's show, with co-host Charlamagne dismissing Trump's sentencing as meaningless.

"What a waste of time," Charlamagne said on Monday’s show. "I mean, what a waste of time. Pure political theater. They were never, ever going to convict a former, or sitting, president of nothing."

"And what was even more ridiculous was watching, you know, liberals celebrate this," he continued. "Like, this is not a win. Who cares if you can call him a convicted felon when you still gotta call him president for the next four years? Who cares?"

"They're not going to do anything to him. It's a waste of time… it's foolishness," he added.

"Breakfast Club" co-host DJ Envy wondered if the trial was worth the cost to New York taxpayers.

"In the New York case, they said it cost $50,000 a day," Envy remarked later in the segment, discussing the safety precautions that had to be taken to protect the former president. "It probably cost around $2 million dollars [in total]."

"What's the point?" Charlamagne asked about prosecutors who brought criminal charges against Trump in New York and Georgia.

"Somebody needs to ask them, the Fani Willis's of the world, like, ‘What’s the point? What are you trying to prove right now?'" he asked.

Before Judge Merchan announced the sentence at the Friday hearing, Trump called the case "a political witch hunt," that's "been a tremendous setback for New York and the New York court system."

Last May, Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty to all counts and called the trial "rigged" and "disgraceful."

The Supreme Court denied Trump’s emergency petition to block his sentencing from taking place on January 10.

Earlier this year, the high court ruled that presidents are immune from prosecution related to official presidential acts.

