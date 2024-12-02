Charlamagne calls on Dems to give up charade of 'moral high ground' after no primary, pardoning Hunter

Radio host Charlamagne tha God argued that Democrats’ recent controversies have lost them their claim to the "moral high ground" as a party.

President Biden issued a sweeping pardon for his son Hunter on Sunday after he had repeatedly said he would not do so. The first son had been convicted in two separate federal cases earlier this year. He pled guilty to federal tax charges in September, and was convicted of three felony gun charges in June after lying on a mandatory gun purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

The president argued in a statement that Hunter was "singled out only because he is my son" and that there was an effort "trying to break Hunter" in order to "break me."

On The Breakfast Club radio show, Charlamagne argued instead, "Hunter was singled out because he broke the law," adding further that "he was singled out because he had an illegal gun and tax evasion charges, not because he was the president's son."

The podcast host argued further that pardoning one’s son in such a way destroys the Democratic Party’s self-image as the party of democratic norms and ethical rule.

"I honestly don't care, I just want Democrats to stop acting like they are on this moral high ground politically when they have shown us they're not, you know whether it's skipping the primary process when Biden stepped down and things like Biden pardoning his son. Stop acting like y'all the pure party and Republicans aren't," Charlamagne said, before concluding, "it also shows me elected officials can do whatever they want as long as they have the political will and courage to do it."

In Biden’s statement about Hunter’s "Full and Unconditional Pardon," the president argued that his role as both "a father and a president" influenced his choice.

"For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth. They’ll be fair-minded. Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision."

