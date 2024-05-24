Dave Chappelle says Israel ‘committing genocide’ in new stand-up show, blasts antisemitism in America

During a stand-up show in the Middle East this week, legendary comedian Dave Chappelle accused Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza.

The politically outspoken comic told the crowd he believes Jewish people around the world support Israel’s actions towards Palestinians because of rising antisemitism, particularly in America and throughout the West. In this way, he condemned both Israel’s war in Gaza and antisemitism.

"What is happening in Gaza is a direct result of antisemitism in the West," he said during his sold-out set at "Abu Dhabi Comedy Week" on Thursday, the Middle Eastern outlet The National reported.

Halfway through the set, the comic told the crowd that he was instructed not to discuss the war in Gaza, according to the Associated Press. A woman in the audience screamed "Free Palestine" in response, prompting a wave of applause and Chappelle’s brief comments on the issue.

Chappelle, who is Muslim, urged Americans to tone down their antisemitism so that Jewish people abroad don’t feel compelled to support Israel’s actions in its war against terror group Hamas following the Oct. 7 massacre.

"If you are in America, the best thing you can do is to make American-Jews feel safe, feel loved and supported so they can know they don't have to support a country that is committing genocide just to feel safe," he said.

Previously, Chappelle said during a show just days after Hamas' attack that students shouldn't lose jobs for supporting Palestinians, annoying some audience members. Harvard and Columbia University students had been denied jobs at a top law firm after signing an anti-Israel letter.

The comic’s points prompted some attendees to yell "Shut up" and "Free Palestine." Others walked out of the show.

Chappelle also condemned Hamas’ attack against Israel during the same performance.

In his Abu Dhabi show, Chappelle joked about America’s presidential race.

"We got a big election coming up, and I don't know how it's going to end. I don't know much about politics and I don't like talking about it, but I do know that if Donald J. Trump gives you a nickname in American politics, then you are finished," The National reported the comic saying.

There were "widespread boos" after Chappelle mentioned Biden, but bringing up Trump elicited "scattered cheers," the AP’s reported.