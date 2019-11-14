Liberal host Cenk Uygur officially running for Katie Hill's vacant congressional seat

Liberal host Cenk Uygur is officially running for Congress in hopes of filling the vacant seat left behind by Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., following her resignation.

Uygur, the founder of the progressive digital network The Young Turks and a former MSNBC host, announced Thursday evening that he was launching a campaign for California's 25th congressional seat, which previously belonged to Hill before she stepped down amid controversy.

"I’m running for Congress to represent CA-25. If we fight together for this seat, it will be the People’s seat," Uygur tweeted.

REP. KATIE HILL ADMITS TO 'INAPPROPRIATE' RELATIONSHIP WITH CAMPAIGN STAFFER, VOWS TO COOPERATE WITH ETHICS PANEL

Hill officially resigned from Congress earlier this month after she was accused of having multiple inappropriate relationships with subordinates, including a reported relationship with a congressional staffer that sparked a probe by the House Ethics Committee.

George Papadopoulos, a former campaign aide to President Trump, also recently filed paperwork to launch a bid for Hill's old congressional seat.

Papadopoulos was a key figure in the investigation over ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. The probe began after revelations that Papadopoulos had learned in 2016 from Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud that Russia had "dirt" on presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the form of thousands of emails. The aide then used that connection to try setting up a meeting between Trump, then a Republican presidential candidate, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and cooperated in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He was sentenced last year to 14 days in prison.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.