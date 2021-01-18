'CBS Sunday Morning' fawns over Kamala Harris with 'cozy' interview

CBS fawned over Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Sunday with a glowing feature that could indicate how the incoming administration will be treated by the mainstream media.

"’CBS Sunday Morning’ host Jane Pauley seems to have found her new Democrat to gush over for the next four years," Media Research Center news analyst Nicholas Fondacaro wrote in a piece headlined, "Cozy with Kamala."

PENCE CALLS VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT HARRIS TO OFFER CONGRATULATIONS AHEAD OF INAUGURATION

Pauley sat down with Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, for a two-part interview that was a far cry from the way Mike and Karen Pence have been covered over the past four years. The veteran journalist began by praising Harris for soon becoming the first woman vice president, along with being the first Black vice president and the first of South Asian ancestry.

"Are you excited about Jan. 20?" Pauley asked before noting a series of issues the incoming administration will face, such as the coronavirus pandemic and aftermath of the tragic Capitol riot.

Pauley then asked a series of conversational questions, including how Harris found out the riot was happening and how she can look at her upcoming agenda without "looking at it through the veil" of the Capitol riot. Pauley declared that it "might seem that Kamala Harris was born for his moment in history" and began a look into her background. Pauley then discussed the vice president-elect’s parents, her education and rattled off a series of Harris' accomplishments.

Pauley asked if we’ll still be talking about Trump next month, allowing Harris to bash the current president in perhaps the only tough question of the first segment.

Next, Pauley said, "Can I meet Doug?"

Emhoff joined his wife for the second half of the interview as Pauley began by asking how she should address the first husband of a vice president. Harris joked that he should be called the "First Dude" as Pauley took a look at how their relationship began. Harris laughed as she told the story of their first encounter and the CBS morning show took a trip down memory lane to detail the origins of their marriage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pauley asked if they plan to cook after Inauguration Day, inquired about Harris’ sneakers and pointed out the diversity of their mixed family. The two-part interview ended without a tough question regarding anything about upcoming policies or plan, as Pauley instead focused on praising the incoming veep.

"There was no such flattery for Mike and Karen Pence four years ago," Fondacaro wrote.