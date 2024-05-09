Catholic college defends pro-abortion nun as commencement speaker amid backlash

A Catholic university defended its appointment of a pro-choice "social justice" activist nun as the school's commencement speaker on Thursday amid backlash.

Sacred Heart University has invited Sister Simone Campbell to be their commencement speaker on May 11 in Fairfield, Connecticut. Campbell is an outspoken progressive Catholic who advocates for social justice causes. She served as an executive director for Lobby for Catholic Social Justice from 2004-2021.

"Sacred Heart University looks forward to welcoming Sister Simone Campbell, SSS, on Saturday and presenting her with an honorary degree," the university said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

However, Sister Campbell’s invitation prompted backlash and calls for Sacred Heart University President Dr. John Petillo to rescind her invitation because of her support for abortion and other issues they believe are "condemned by the Catholic Church."

According to the Catholic Vote, the petition seeking to oust Sister Campbell as commencement speaker amassed over 11,000 signatures "in less than two days."

Student Action TFP, a project from the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property, is pushing the petition to have Campbell disinvited as the commencement speaker.

"I prayerfully urge you to dis-invite Sister Simone Campbell, S.S.S, as a commencement speaker. She supports abortion, women priests, Marxist Liberation Theology, and pro-homosexuality ‘pride’ – all things condemned by the Catholic Church," the petition reads.

The petition cites a speech by Sister Campbell delivered at the 2017 Women’s March, an event that was co-sponsored by Planned Parenthood. Another instance the petition cited was an interview with Democracy Now!

"I don’t think it’s a good policy to outlaw abortion," she said. "The thing that we need to face is that women choose abortion often or most often because they don’t have economic options. And I think the shock of our nation is some claim to be pro-life but they’re really pro-birth. They don’t do what’s necessary to support women in carrying a baby to term and providing paid family leave."

She went on to say, "If we were really serious about being pro-life, we wouldn’t look just at birth. From my perspective, I don’t think its a good policy to outlaw abortion, I think rather let’s focus on economic development for women and economic opportunity. That’s what really makes the change."

SHU officials told Fox News Digital that they "choose to honor Sister Simone for her commitment to the social teachings of the Catholic Church."

"She represents inclusiveness, respect and dignity to all people, and embraces social justice, which are cornerstones of the University’s mission," the statement reads. "Sister Simone is steadfast in pursuing the gospel message of caring and love which is reflective of the University’s core values. She also will receive another honorary degree from a prominent Catholic University next week and received the Medal of Freedom—the nation’s highest civilian award—from President Joe Biden."