Candace Owens warns parents the 'time is now' to remove your kids from 'indoctrination camps'

"Blackout" author Candace Owens urged parents to pull their children out of public school during an appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures," arguing the "time is now" to remove your kids from "these indoctrination camps."

CANDACE OWENS: This is why I say to parents over and over and over again, the time is now. Remove your children from these indoctrination camps. They are not learning to be smart. They're not focused on hard academics. They are being brainwashed and systematically controlled. And what they want to produce, by the way, are failures because it guarantees them that they will have children that grow up to be adults are dependent on the government, and a totalitarian government that's focused on Marxist principles needs people that are dependent upon them. That is what is happening right now in this country. Pull your children out of public schools.

