'Canary in the coal mine': Dallas mayor explains Trump's 'gift' to GOP after he switched parties

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson spent over a decade in office as a Democrat before making a significant political shift.

Just over a year ago, he announced his decision to join the Republican Party.

Johnson wrote in a Fox News op-ed that his switch should have been a wake-up call for Democrats ahead of the 2024 election.

"It turns out I was kind of a canary in the coal mine, right? I didn’t think I was going to be some anomaly that everyone needed to worry about," Johnson told "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones, Wednesday.

"I thought I was going to be a harbinger of things to come. And it turns out, that was exactly right."

Dallas is a predominantly blue area, voting for President Joe Biden in 2020 by over half. With Johnson’s change, Dallas became the largest U.S. city led by a Republican mayor.

He joined Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker as one of only two Republican mayors leading a major Texas city. Johnson attributes this to a broader realignment in cultural dynamics across the country, a change he credits to President-elect Trump.

"Donald Trump has given the Republican Party a gift," Johnson explained. "He has caused parts of the Democratic coalition, that people thought would never, ever consider voting Republican, to do exactly that."

One of the key factors behind Trump’s resounding victory in 2024 was his surge in support from minority groups, particularly Hispanic voters. In Texas, Republicans experienced a 28% increase in Latino support compared to the 2020 election.

Trump also made inroads with Black voters and young voters, significantly narrowing traditional Democratic advantages.

"I think now is an opportunity for the Republican Party to double down on his message," said Johnson, describing Trump’s focus as one aimed at revitalizing U.S. cities.

"An agenda for urban America. That is what these groups are hoping that's going to happen now," Johnson explained.

"They believe that Donald Trump, our president-elect, can actually deliver on the promise of making our cities great again. And he can, and I think he will."

According to Fox News’ voter analysis of the 2024 election, Republican voters were most driven by concerns over the economy, immigration, and crime -- issues Johnson argues have been neglected under Democratic leadership.

"All the things that people have been asking for generations from our cities that have under Democratic leadership ... failed to deliver on those things."

A vocal advocate for law enforcement funding, lower taxes, and a pro-business environment, Johnson has made his policy priorities clear and says he’d like to help the president-elect enact his agenda over the next four years.

"The Republican Party shouldn't give up on our cities. We need to actually invest in them and focus on them. And I think that's what he's going to do and I want to help him do that."