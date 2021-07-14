California mother calls out local officials over 'unconstitutional' restrictions on small businesses

Californians are taking a stand against the state’s ongoing COVID-19 restrictions like mask requirements. Melissa O’Connor, a San Diego mother of four, confronted local officials on the harm those mandates are doing to small businesses.

In confronting the board of supervisors, she noted that the state is no longer in a state of emergency, but small businesses are still being impacted negatively by state requirements.

"Just months ago, I could walk through Target sipping a Starbucks coffee, but the independent coffee shop owner around the corner who supports four children was told not only to close but threatened with fines."

In an interview with host Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends," O’Connor said she speaks for people all over the country.

"Everybody's experience over the last year and a half has been really different, and I want to be sympathetic to that," she said. "I'm not coming from a place of just thinking about myself."

"Our board of supervisors, they're the ones who implement all of our public health mandates and they just started meeting in person and enough is enough. I showed up to represent moms across America who are fed up with all of these rules."

Most recently, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released guidance Monday saying "schools must exclude students from campus if they are not exempt from wearing a face covering under CDPH guidelines and refuse to wear one provided by the school," according to the Pasadena Star-News.

The CDPH later issued an update that it will be clarifying the new guidance.

"What's been happening is completely unconstitutional," O’Connor said.

She supports the Let Them Breathe organization which is taking legal action against state mask requirements.

"We’re funding a lawsuit against the state to say these mandates aren't lawful and they've gone on long enough."

"I feel comfortable being on national television saying we shouldn't have our kids in masks."

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.