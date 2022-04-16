California attorney general candidate details mission to tackle soft-on-crime policies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California attorney general candidate Nathan Hochman explained how Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón's policies on crime are "completely wrong" Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

NATHAN HOCHMAN: If I get into office as the California attorney general, which is the office I'm running for, I would be the chief law enforcement officer of the entire state, which means I could come into any one of the 58 district attorneys' offices and if they're not doing their jobs, I could bring the California attorney general lawyers in and do the job for them. So if, for instance, if they don't want to file certain enhancements, gang enhancements, gun enhancements, when gangs and guns are involved, the California Attorney General's Office can come right in and do those prosecutions for them.

He's [George Gascón] adopted a policy of crimes without consequences, which is just completely wrong. It creates a spiral of lawlessness where one person walks out of a CVS stealing just under $950 and there's two people out of a Walgreens, 80 people out of Nordstrom's, then you get smash-and-grab robberies, train robberies, and now 17 independent gangs have been identified by the Los Angeles Police Department, engaged in follow-on home robberies, where they're basically following people home from restaurants, bars, nightclubs, hotels and stealing tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars of watches, jewelry, purses and property from them, using guns and knowing that if they do get arrested, there's a revolving door. So they'll get arrested in the morning and be out by nightfall.

