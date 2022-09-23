Caitlyn Jenner reacts to US Air Force Academy 'gender minorities' program: The woke agenda 'has to stop'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) announced to cadets last week that applications for the Brooke Owens Fellowship were open. In the latest woke agenda push, the program is reserved for "gender minorities" and discourages cisgender men from applying.

Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner criticized the USAFA's program as another example of the left's "identity politics."

"This is about the left's division. It's about identity politics," Jenner said on "American Reports" Friday.

According to the application website, the program is designed for a list of gender minorities who are interested in aerospace.

The website states, "If you are a cisgender man, this program isn’t for you."

An anonymous USAFA cadet told Fox News Digital that he was concerned the academy was more focused on diversity and inclusion efforts than on preparing cadets to face military threats.

"It's a shame to see this happen," Jenner told host John Roberts. "It's been a pattern in just about everything that Joe Biden does. And honestly, it just has to stop."

The academy has come under fire for other woke agenda items, including stressing diversity and inclusion training and requesting cadets avoid gender-specific language like "mom" and "dad."

An Air Force Academy spokesperson told Fox News Digital diversity and inclusion training is part of preparing cadets for "wartime readiness." USAFA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Rich Clark also said these efforts are a way of "leveraging" America's diversity in military affairs.

Jenner criticized the USAFA's diversity and inclusion efforts as divisive and said grouping in the military will only weaken America's fighting force.

"In different segments, you're not as powerful," she argued. "When you get together, you're a powerful fighting unit."

"The best way to do diversity training [is to] live in the real world."

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.