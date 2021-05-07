Caitlyn Jenner slams California's 'sky-high' taxes in 'Hannity' exclusive

Former Olympian and gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner outlines how she would attempt to relieve California's tax burden if she were elected in "Hannity" exclusive.

JENNER: We have the highest sales tax, 7.25%. We’ve got the gas tax right now is a little over 50 cents a gallon. We’re taxed everywhere we go. A lot of people who think they’re, 'oh, I don’t pay taxes, I don’t make enough money.' You’re paying taxes as soon as you walk out that door all day long. You know, anything, you go to the grocery store, you buy a car, we’re paying taxes all the time. We take, first of all, we, on taxes, we stop everything, hold it. They have stuff on the books right now that they want to tax people for leaving for the next 10 years.

...

Sean, we have 21.2 million words of regulations. If you read 300 words a minute, worked a 40-hour work week, it would take you three years to read all the regulations. We have regulations on the books that were there before the fax machine.

