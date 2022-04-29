Expand / Collapse search
Byron York: Democrat Party alienated the White working class

He said Democrats are 'hemorrhaging Hispanic voters.'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Byron York, chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner and a Fox News contributor, appeared Friday on "Special Report" to discuss the latest GDP figures and Democrats' predicament.  

BYRON YORK: I think one of the problems with Democrats is that they have alienated their old traditional, working class, white working class base. Depending on highly educated, big city dwellers, and now, that makes them more dependent on the old Obama coalition. Minorities, women, and young people, and they’re having a very tough time with that whole group. They’re hemorrhaging Hispanic voters. All of this looks terrible before you talk about a quarter in which the GDP went down 1.4%.  

