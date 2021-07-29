Byron Donalds hits back at Dem colleague over vaccine criticism: 'Mind your business'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., hit back at Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday after the Democrat confronted him on Capitol Hill for his decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine after already having the virus.

BYRON DONALDS: He was going through the metal detectors, turned around, saw me, and it was basically like, "You're being selfish for not being vaccinated. That's why we're all having to wear a mask, stop being selfish." And I looked at him like, "Mind your business. Why are you worried about what I'm doing? Worry about yourself. You've been vaccinated. Congratulations. Take care of yourself. Leave me alone. Mind your business. Why are you worried about what I am doing?"

But the truth of the matter is, is that the left has completely gone off the rails. They're not paying attention to the science. They continue to pay attention to political science. And unfortunately, they're in power and elections have consequences.

They are playing politics over there at the White House instead of giving the information to the American people. And when the information comes out to the American people, people can make decisions for themselves. People like Chris Cuomo or the member of Congress, whatever his name is, that I got into it with today, they are just in this warped view that everybody has to follow their lead. Everybody has to follow their protocol in order to get through COVID-19. But the truth of the matter is we're mostly through it now. People need to govern their own health care, make personal decisions for themselves, and actually learn how to live life while making sure we manage the pandemic like we've been doing for the past several months.

