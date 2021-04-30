Rep. Donalds blasts Joy Behar for Tim Scott criticism, asks 'Why the hell are we even listening' to her

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., lit into liberal "The View" co-host Joy Behar for claiming Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., doesn't "understand" systemic racism, asking "America Reports" "why the hell are we even listening" to her in the first place.

REP. BYRON DONALDS: One, there's not systemic racism in the United States. Two, the United States is not a racist country, and three, why the hell are we even listening to Joy Behar? Who is she? I don't need her to tell me about what's racist and what's not. She already had her own issues wearing blackface, I know "The View" has given her a pass but I'm not ...

You have people like her, like a lot of these White liberals, who love to demean a Black conservative because we don't go along with their ideology and that is the problem we're having. The left likes to talk about being tolerant. Well, show it now. Be tolerant. Actually listen to the words of Sen. Tim Scott, which were actually quite profound, instead of just running back to your corner and digging out "Mein Kampf" or "The Communist Manifesto" to figure out what your next talking point is going to be ...

I'm not listening to Joy Behar or any other media pundit because media pundits have proven they don't even tell the truth anyway. Of course they're not going to attack Kamala Harris, because she is a liberal and she supports their ideology ...

They love to go to social media and pontificate but they don't want to get into the arena and actually debate these ideas. The left always talks about [how] they want to have a conversation on race. Well, let's have it, let's do it man to man. Sit down at the table and go through idea after idea. They would rather take apart Black conservatives because we're not following the script, we don't fit the narrative, and we have a different viewpoint for America. The reason I'm so upset about this is because we have to be calm. We have to actually explain these things to the American people, not demonize them because of the political views they have ...

They're afraid because the more that our voices are heard and we actually tell people the way we view America, and frankly the way things actually are in America, it's much harder for you to push your radical agenda if people actually like the country. That's what this is all about at the end of the day. So yeah, Tim Scott is a threat to what they want to accomplish.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW